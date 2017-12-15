Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | WHY People Leave Home And Become Refugees

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Georgios Giannopoulos/Wikimedia

The stories of the refugees are truly sad: they fled in a hurry from their homes with few possessions and a risky journey ahead. 

The stories of the people who live near refugee camps are anguished, too.  Why do the refugees need to be near them?  This is one of the central questions in today's immigration debate. 

Like the immigrants themselves, the debate crosses national boundaries.  Sasha Polakow-Suransky explores the situation in the book Go Back to Where You Came From: The Backlash Against Immigration and the Fate of Western Democracy

The author visits with details. 

 

Tags: 
refugees

Related Content

Getting Perspective From World Refugee Day

By & Jun 16, 2017
Georgios Giannopoulos/Wikimedia

June 20th is World Refugee Day, a day to think about the people who left their homes because they HAD to, seldom knowing where they would end up. 

The world has been hard on refugees from the Syrian civil war, but that's not an isolated example. 

Kristin Yarris at the University of Oregon has stories to share about the history of refugee treatment, as does Abby Gershenzon of the Refugee Resettlement Coalition of Lane County.

A Rogue Valley Refugee's Story

By & Emily Cureton Jan 6, 2016
Syncronea Publications

Refugees from Syria garnered the headlines in recent months, but they are far from the first people to flee war and oppression. 

The end of World War II also created large numbers of refugees, including citizens of the Baltic republics escaping the new control from Stalin's USSR. 

Hillevi Ruumet was among them, as a little girl fleeing Estonia with her family. 

She tells the story of a long and involved flight to freedom in her memoir Under Fate's Wing.