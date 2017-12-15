Mon 9 AM | WHY People Leave Home And Become Refugees

The stories of the refugees are truly sad: they fled in a hurry from their homes with few possessions and a risky journey ahead.

The stories of the people who live near refugee camps are anguished, too. Why do the refugees need to be near them? This is one of the central questions in today's immigration debate.

Like the immigrants themselves, the debate crosses national boundaries. Sasha Polakow-Suransky explores the situation in the book Go Back to Where You Came From: The Backlash Against Immigration and the Fate of Western Democracy.

The author visits with details.