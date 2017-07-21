Mon 9 AM | Taking In The Air With "Caesar's Last Breath"

This is our attempt at doing a Show About Nothing. Sam Kean's new book is about -- air.

In Caesar’s Last Breath: Decoding the Secrets of the Air Around Us, New York Times bestselling author Sam Kean takes us on a journey through the periodic table, around the globe, and across time to tell the story of the air we breathe, which, it turns out, is also the story of earth and our existence on it.

The author joined us for memorable chats about his previous books The Disappearing Spoon and The Violinist's Thumb.

We welcome him back to the Exchange.

