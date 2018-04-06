Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Standing On The Church-State Line

By , & 39 minutes ago
  • Church or state? State-the Maryland State House.
    Tom Smail, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20998887

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."  The first sentence of the first amendment to the Constitution lays out the fundamental position on the state's dealings with religion--state in both senses. 

But like the rest of the Constitution, it is written vaguely enough for some interpretation.  So there's a constant back-and-forth about how MUCH room is needed between church and state. 

The name of Rob Boston's group is clear: Americans United for Separation of Church and State.  Boston gives a talk tonight (April 9) in Ashland. 

He stops by for a preview. 

 

