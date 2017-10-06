Mon 9 AM | Society Debates The Uses Of "Solitary"

The debate over solitary confinement brings us back around to a basic question about prisons: do we lock people up to correct their behavior, or only to punish them?

Roughly 100,000 people are locked up alone in small cells every day, a situation Terry Allen Kupers explores in the book Solitary: The Inside Story of Supermax Isolation and How We Can Abolish It.

Our region is home to California's only state "supermax" prison (Pelican Bay), so this is not a remote issue.

The author joins us with research into solitary confinement and its effects on the people placed into it.

