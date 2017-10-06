Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Society Debates The Uses Of "Solitary"

The debate over solitary confinement brings us back around to a basic question about prisons: do we lock people up to correct their behavior, or only to punish them? 

Roughly 100,000 people are locked up alone in small cells every day, a situation Terry Allen Kupers explores in the book Solitary: The Inside Story of Supermax Isolation and How We Can Abolish It

Our region is home to California's only state "supermax" prison (Pelican Bay), so this is not a remote issue. 

The author joins us with research into solitary confinement and its effects on the people placed into it. 
 

Keeping Prisoners And Their Families Apart

By & Emily Cureton Jan 11, 2016
California Department of Corrections

The number of people in jail and prison in America is staggering itself: more than two million people. 

Stop and think about the loved ones of the prisoners, and you realize millions more are waiting on the outside. 

And many prisons are changing the rules for family visits, putting more time and distance between inmates and their loved ones. 

Sylvia A. Harvey wrote about this recently in The Nation

Having A Baby Behind Bars

By & Jul 24, 2017
Rennett Stowefrom USA via Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of pregnant women pass through our nation’s jails every year.

What happens to them as they carry their pregnancies in a space of punishment? In this time when the public safety net is frayed, incarceration has become a central and racialized strategy for managing the poor.

In the book Jailcare Carolyn Sufrin uses ethnographic fieldwork and clinical work as an ob-gyn in a women’s jail to explore how jail has, paradoxically, become a place where women can find care. 