Mon 9 AM | Seven Democrats Make The Case For Congress: OR-2

Oregon's Second Congressional District demonstrates the enthusiasm for politics abroad in the land this year.

Where a total of four candidates filed to run for the seat in 2016, more than ten have entered their names in 2018.

We visit with the seven Democrats hoping to face incumbent Greg Walden in November: Eric Burnette, Michael Byrne, Jim Crary, Raz Mason, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Jennifer Neahring, and Tim White.

We give them all a chance to flesh out their views in a joint appearance on The Exchange.



