The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Seven Democrats Make The Case For Congress: OR-2

By , & 44 minutes ago
  • Oregon Blue Book

Oregon's Second Congressional District demonstrates the enthusiasm for politics abroad in the land this year. 

Where a total of four candidates filed to run for the seat in 2016, more than ten have entered their names in 2018. 

We visit with the seven Democrats hoping to face incumbent Greg Walden in November: Eric Burnette, Michael Byrne, Jim Crary, Raz Mason, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Jennifer Neahring, and Tim White

We give them all a chance to flesh out their views in a joint appearance on The Exchange.  
        
 

Election 2018

A Crowded Field Of Democrats Vies To Take On Greg Walden

By Mar 22, 2018
Liam Moriarty/JPR News

Oregon’s sprawling Second Congressional District is the size of Missouri and encompasses roughly the eastern two-thirds of the state. Greg Walden -- the only Republican in Oregon’s delegation -- has represented the district since 1999, and has routinely been re-elected by huge majorities.

This year, seven Democrats are competing for the chance to unseat Walden in the fall. 