Mon 9 AM | On The Road To Find American Revolution

Talk of revolution breaks over the American consciousness in waves every so often, maybe more often just before and after elections.

Yes! Magazine co-founder Sarah Van Gelder, who practices "solutions journalism," took a cross-country trip to find people who are already changing the country and the way it does business, one local effort at a time.

The result is Van Gelder's book The Revolution Where You Live, detailing her odyssey from the Northwest to the East Coast and back.

From downtrodden Newark and Detroit to the Bakken oil field and Montana coal country, there's a lot going on.

Van Gelder visits with stories from her trip.