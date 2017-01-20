Mon 9 AM | On The Road To Find American Revolution

Related Program: 
By & 10 minutes ago
Talk of revolution breaks over the American consciousness in waves every so often, maybe more often just before and after elections. 

Yes! Magazine co-founder Sarah Van Gelder, who practices "solutions journalism," took a cross-country trip to find people who are already changing the country and the way it does business, one local effort at a time. 

The result is Van Gelder's book The Revolution Where You Live, detailing her odyssey from the Northwest to the East Coast and back. 

From downtrodden Newark and Detroit to the Bakken oil field and Montana coal country, there's a lot going on. 

Van Gelder visits with stories from her trip.   

 

High-Centered In The Rust Belt

J.D. Vance's memoir Hillbilly Elegy is well-timed for an election year focused on the rage of working-class white people. 

Because that's the family background that spawned him, before going on to the Marines, college, and Yale Law School. 

His family moved from Appalachia to the industrial Midwest... in the days before people called that "the Rust Belt."  Vance is honest and probing and frequently very funny in writing about his birth family and culture. 

A History Of The White Underclass

In theory, America is the land of opportunity: anyone can do anything, and we are not a country of strong class lines.  That's the theory. 

The recent debates about inequality remind us that people who don't make much money have a hard time getting to a position to make more. 

Historian and author Nancy Isenberg says it's not a new situation.  She is the author of the newly released White Trash

The book tracks the accomplishments and abuses of (and on) poor white people since colonial days. 