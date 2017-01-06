Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | A Refresher Course In Not Getting Conned

By & 42 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Bernie Madoff guaranteed his investment customers an eight percent return, every year. 

Does it feel a little clammy?
Credit Lucas/Wikimedia

It sounded too good to be true, and it certainly was. 

Madoff's story is one of several in Maria Konnikova's book The Confidence Game, which points out how often people fall for cons, even after similar cons have been seen many times. 

There's a blend of psychology, theater, and persuasion at work, and the book works to pull apart the ingredients. 

This is our second crack at the lessons in the book, just out in paperback.  
 

Tags: 
crime

Related Content

Putting The Con In Carnival (Or Something Like That)

By & Jul 19, 2016
Simon & Schuster

It's county fair season around the region.  Along with the cows, sheep, and 4-H kids come the carnivals, rides, and games of chance. 

They've cleaned up a lot over the years, but traveling carnivals used to be a great place to lose money. 

Eugene's Peter Fenton knows firsthand... he learned the tricks of the trade years ago; learned how to con people at the carnival.  He tells about it in his book Eyeing The Flash

Murder And Madness Examined

By & Feb 5, 2016
Viking Press via Twitter

Much has been said about the state of mental health care in this country, and how the lack of quality care can lead to violent crime. 

It certainly figured prominently in the Seattle-area murder of Teresa Butz in 2009.  The attack on Butz and her fiancee Jennifer Hopper by Isaiah Kalebu received extensive media coverage in the Seattle weekly "The Stranger." 

Associate Editor Eli Sanders won a Pulitzer prize for his reporting on the case, and he felt it deserved a wider audience, one achieved in the book While The City Slept.