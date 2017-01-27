Mon 9 AM | Picking Up Roots

Making life simpler can be complicated. Ditching your smartphone could mean turning your back on work, or turning a blind eye to current events.

But when does all this become less about informing us, and more about making us anxious? With this at heart some people are trying to extract themselves from the parts of the world they're least empowered to change. How and why does one go about "unsettling," and creating a simpler life? A journalist studied this very question.

Mark Sundeen spent time with three couples seeking the simpler life, some in the city and others in the country. He joins us with their stories, laid out in his book The Unsettlers.