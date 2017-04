Plenty of people give up eating meat and never look back.

For Marissa Landrigan, that journey involved a u-turn. She went fully vegan for a while, then began to explore the ethics of eating more deeply.

What she found raised as many questions as it answered. And it resulted in a book that is part memoir and part how-to book: The Vegetarian's Guide to Eating Meat.

The author visits with tales of her journey and the benefits we all can derive from it.