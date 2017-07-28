Mon 9 AM | The OTHER "American Eclipse"

The path of the August 21st solar eclipse goes right over the American land mass, from Oregon on the Pacific to South Carolina on the Atlantic.

So the tag "American Eclipse" has been attached to the event.

And it's not the first time... in July 1878, another solar eclipse passed over the country, also called American Eclipse. Which is also the name of a book on that event by David Baron.

He tracks three people of scientific bent, including Thomas Edison, into the path of the celestial event, with a mix of results.

The author joins us to lay out some detail of this rich event in history.