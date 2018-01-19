Mon 9 AM | How Writing Makes This A Better Planet

Being able to communicate with each other by speaking made a big difference in our development as a species. But when we turned our pictures into words and communicated through writing... that opened up a whole new dimension.

Martin Puchner, editor of The Norton Anthology of World Literature, takes us on a writing appreciation tour in his new book The Written World: The Power of Stories to Shape People, History, Civilization.

His survey covers stories from the earliest civilizations, through religious texts and classics, right up to Harry Potter.

The author joins us to share his enthusiasm for other authors and what they've accomplished for all of us.