The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Early Oregon And "The Salem Clique" Examined

It was no quick path to statehood for Oregon, and the years leading up to the territory becoming a state in 1859 were frequently turbulent. 

A group of young men allied with the Democratic Party were behind some of the turbulence, and they were accused of everything from supporting slavery to seeking to establish a Mormon republic. 

These men get a modern-day examination in Barbara Mahoney's book The Salem Clique: Oregon's Founding Brothers

The author joins us to separate verifiable fact from early Oregon tall tales.  
 

