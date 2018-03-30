Related Program: 
Mon 9 AM | California's Forgettable First Governor Remembered

You can probably remember a few names from the early days of white settlement in Oregon and California. 

A few people were prominent in the formation of both states, including Peter Burnett.  Who?  Well, Mr. Burnett organized one of the first wagon trains to Oregon Territory and served in prominent positions there. 

Then he moved to California and became the first governor of the new state.  And he's generally regarded as a failure in that role and several others. 

Historian and former Oregonian reporter R. Gregory Nokes takes up The Troubled Life of Peter Burnett in a new book. 

Greg Nokes pays another visit to The Exchange.  
 

Could Our Time Be A New Renaissance?

By , & Feb 19, 2018

The world may appear to be a scary place at the moment, but Ian Goldin and Chris Kutarna see opportunity. 

They point to another period of history that featured both great discoveries and advancements AND wrenching social and political change: the Renaissance, which pulled the Western world out of the medieval period. 

Could this time of great knowledge and risk parallel that one? 

Goldin and Kutarna make the case in their book Age of Discovery: Navigating the Storms of Our Second Renaissance

Marking Southern Oregon's Chinese Heritage

By & Emily Cureton Feb 24, 2016
jacksonvilleoregon.com

Downtown Jacksonville, Oregon looks a lot like it did 100 years ago and beyond... like an Old West town.  But there's also a strain of Far East running through the town and the Rogue Valley in general. 

Because the valley was home to large numbers of Chinese immigrants in the 19th century, mostly men who worked hard to send money home to their families, and were generally resented by white settlers. 

The Southern Oregon Historical Society commemorates the Chinese presence with its annual display at the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford. 