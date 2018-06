If you like wine but think "oenophile" is something you use to trim your nails, we've got a book for you.

Kathleen Bershad helps wine wannabes get their act together in The Wine Lover's Apprentice: Words of Wisdom for Would-Be Oenophiles.

It's a chance for people who like wine but don't know much about it to get a grasp on the tools, the tastes, the terroir, and more.

The author joins us for a chat.