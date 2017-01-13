Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Ashland Oncologist Relates Rare Story of Remission

By & 10 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

The terms "cure" and "cancer" generally do not appear in the same sentence, except to describe what we all hope for the future. 

Credit See Source - A Surprising New Path to Tumor Development. PLoS Biol 3/12/2005: e433 doi:10.1371/journal.pbio.0030433, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1431947

Yet Glenn Sabin swears his health regimen allowed him to recover from leukemia.  And he's gotten the attention and support of medical professionals, including Rogue Valley oncologist Dawn Lemanne. 

She helped Sabin write a book describing his medical odyssey, "n of 1".  The name refers to the number of patients with a certain result... and in Sabin's case, he's the ONE who achieved remission. 

Dawn Lemanne is our guest.  

 

cancer

