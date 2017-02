What ails your car? Zach Edwards can't fix a car over the phone, but he can certainly try to diagnose the problem.

This month we focus on how to decide if you should sell or fix an ailing car.

Zach is the proprietor of Ashland Automotive, and our monthly visitor for a segment we call The Squeaky Wheel.

Grab a phone and call in about the clinks and clanks of your ride, and maybe you'll have a better understanding of the problem when all is said and done.