The engine's fine, the tires are good, the brakes work... but still, there's SOMETHING making noise underneath your favorite motor vehicle.

Is there something amiss with the suspension? Something out of whack in the steering mechanism?

These are the parts of the car we focus on in this month's installment of The Squeaky Wheel, with Ashland Automotive owner Zach Edwards.

We toss him some questions and invite you to share your own stories of clanks and clunks.