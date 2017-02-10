Mon 8:30 | S.O. Music Festival Seeks Saving Donations

It's been nearly three decades since the Medford Jazz Jubilee started bringing multiple bands to Medford for multiple days of musical performance.
But there will not be a fourth decade, unless what's now called the Southern Oregon Music Festival is able to find a few wealthy friends.
SOMF lost a few key sponsors last year, leaving it in need of $50,000 by March 1st.
Festival leaders are hustling to bring in the cash to preserve SOMF and its award-winning programs.
Executive Director Dennis Ramsden brings a couple of guests to explain the varied workings of the festival.