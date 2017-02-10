Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | S.O. Music Festival Seeks Saving Donations

By & 50 minutes ago

It's been nearly three decades since the Medford Jazz Jubilee started bringing multiple bands to Medford for multiple days of musical performance. 

Credit S.O. Music Festival

But there will not be a fourth decade, unless what's now called the Southern Oregon Music Festival is able to find a few wealthy friends. 

SOMF lost a few key sponsors last year, leaving it in need of $50,000 by March 1st. 

Festival leaders are hustling to bring in the cash to preserve SOMF and its award-winning programs

Executive Director Dennis Ramsden brings a couple of guests to explain the varied workings of the festival.  
 

music

"Mostly Mercer" From Siskiyou Music Project

By & Feb 2, 2017
Siskiyou Music Project

Complete this sentence: "Moon River, wider _____________."  If you said "than a mile," you're familiar with the music of Johnny Mercer. 

His songs form the heart of a program coming to the stage on February 18th, with vocals by Chris Williams and guitar by Ed Dunsavage. 

It is the kickoff to an entire season of performances from the Siskiyou Music Project

Josh Gross Presents "Rogue Sounds" For February

By & Feb 1, 2017
Wikimedia

Josh Gross has an addiction, and it's one we're only too happy to share. 

He loves music, and across a wide spectrum of genres and styles. 

Josh makes music, and writes about music for the Rogue Messenger.  And once a month, he visits the studio with "Rogue Sounds," a compilation of musical samples and news of coming band dates. 