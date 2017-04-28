Mon 8:30 | Refugee Supporters Share Stories On North Coast

The refugees arriving in rickety boats in the Mediterranean are half a world away.

But not for Stratis Valamios and Father Christoforos Schuff, who goes by Padre X. They jumped into the middle of the flood of refugees.

Valamios, who fishes for a living on the Greek island of Lesvos, didn't see a choice. He could either help or watch people drown. For his efforts, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Padre X runs an organization that helps refugees. They bring their experiences to Arcata for talks and activism training this week.

And they visit The Exchange with many stories to tell.