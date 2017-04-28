Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Refugee Supporters Share Stories On North Coast

By & 38 minutes ago

The refugees arriving in rickety boats in the Mediterranean are half a world away. 

Refugees arrive in Lesvos.
Credit Georgios Giannopoulos/Wikimedia

But not for Stratis Valamios and Father Christoforos Schuff, who goes by Padre X.  They jumped into the middle of the flood of refugees. 

Valamios, who fishes for a living on the Greek island of Lesvos, didn't see a choice.  He could either help or watch people drown.  For his efforts, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Padre X runs an organization that helps refugees.  They bring their experiences to Arcata for talks and activism training this week. 

And they visit The Exchange with many stories to tell.  

 

Tags: 
refugees

Related Content

Efforts To Bring Refugees To Lane County

By & Emily Cureton May 24, 2016
Georgios Giannopoulos/Wikimedia

Accepting refugees from war-torn countries has already been an issue in this election year, and probably will be again. 

That does not deter the efforts of people who think the United States is a good place--if not the best place--to take people who can no longer live in their home countries. 

Catholic Community Services of Lane County and the Refugee Resettlement Program are working to bring in two families of refugees from Syria. 

A Rogue Valley Refugee's Story

By & Emily Cureton Jan 6, 2016
Syncronea Publications

Refugees from Syria garnered the headlines in recent months, but they are far from the first people to flee war and oppression. 

The end of World War II also created large numbers of refugees, including citizens of the Baltic republics escaping the new control from Stalin's USSR. 

Hillevi Ruumet was among them, as a little girl fleeing Estonia with her family. 

She tells the story of a long and involved flight to freedom in her memoir Under Fate's Wing.