Legal marijuana puts states in some strange positions.

Under state law, adults can use marijuana for either recreational or medical purposes.

Either way, it's still illegal under federal law.

And people can abuse it, so the Oregon Health Authority still maintains a marijuana use prevention program. OHA is also taking its youth program, Stay True to You, statewide after a pilot project.

Megan Gerdes and Dr. Katrina Hedberg are spokespersons for OHA, and our guests.