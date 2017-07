Reading all the books about handling death and grief may not prepare people for tending to a person in their final days.

Ashland authors Katie Ortlip and Jahnna Beecham leave nothing out of their book Living With Dying: A Complete Guide for Caregivers.

It runs the gamut, from emotional and legal matters to specifics on use of bedpans and what to do with ashes after death.

The authors join us to talk about the book and their motivation in writing it.