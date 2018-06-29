Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Hot Under The Hood: The Squeaky Wheel

By , & 44 minutes ago
  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19986334

Run a car engine with the muffler off, and you realize the violence going on in there. 

An internal combustion engine features a lot of--wait for it--combustion.  There are many explosions (okay, controlled burns) every second.  And those make heat that the cooling system has to carry away. 

So what goes on in the radiator and tubing, and what can (and does) go wrong?  Ashland Automotive owner Zach Edwards joins us for another edition of The Squeaky Wheel. 

We talk cooling system issues and take listener calls and emails about these and other car troubles.    
 

Tags: 
Squeaky Wheel

Related Content

The Squeaky Wheel: When Brakes Break

By , & May 4, 2018
Irvin calicut, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16024219

It's one of the worst sounds you can hear coming from under your vehicle... that grinding sound when you step on the brakes, indicating something has worn out and needs to be replaced.  But which something? 

That's among the questions we have for Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive, as he returns for another edition of The Squeaky Wheel, our monthly visit on car care and feeding. 

But we won't limit the discussion to how the car stops. 

Boys Under The Hood: The Squeaky Wheel

By , & Feb 2, 2018
Mészáros Zoltán, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49966768

We do love our motor vehicles in America.  And in a region like ours, far-flung and thinly populated, we often can't live without 'em. 

So it's plenty stressful when our cars and trucks begin to act up or act strangely. 

Zach Edwards has seen plenty of strange vehicle behavior in his years working on cars and owning Ashland Automotive

He visits once a month to take listeners calls and emails on automotive issues, in a segment we call The Squeaky Wheel.  Join the conversation; we welcome questions about vehicle repair and maintenance, and stories about automotive mysteries. 