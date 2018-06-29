Mon 8:30 | Hot Under The Hood: The Squeaky Wheel

Run a car engine with the muffler off, and you realize the violence going on in there.

An internal combustion engine features a lot of--wait for it--combustion. There are many explosions (okay, controlled burns) every second. And those make heat that the cooling system has to carry away.

So what goes on in the radiator and tubing, and what can (and does) go wrong? Ashland Automotive owner Zach Edwards joins us for another edition of The Squeaky Wheel.

We talk cooling system issues and take listener calls and emails about these and other car troubles.

