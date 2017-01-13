Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Hot Fires Hammer Conifers

By & 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Ideally, an area burned in a forest fire can be left alone, and the forest will regenerate naturally. 

Credit ODF

But not all fires create ideal situations.  In fact, the large, hot fires of California appear to stall the regeneration of conifer forests. 

That's the finding of a joint study of the US Forest Service and the plant sciences department at the University of California-Davis. 

If conifers do not grow back naturally, how should humans help? 

We ask, in a conversation with Hugh Safford of the Forest Service and Kevin Welch from UC-Davis.   

 

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

Why Tasty Mushrooms Seem To Like Fires

By Oct 31, 2016
Kadoka1/Wikimedia

Wild mushrooms are mysterious lifeforms. 

For instance: we still don't know WHY morel mushrooms bloom after a wildfire. What we do know is that morels pack a delicious punch.

They're a distinctive species, popular with foragers, foodies, and with Dr. C. Alina Cansler, a research ecologist at The University of Washington.

Dr. Cansler co-authored a study of morels published last month in Forest Ecology and Managment.

Dealing With And Preventing Megafires

By & Sep 9, 2016
Mari C Shanta / via Facebook

It is one of the great fears of our time and place: that a huge fire will blow through our community, destroying our homes. 

It has even come true, sadly, in Weed and other towns.  Can we prevent huge and destructive "megafires"? 

Paul Hessburg, who works for the Forest Service and the University of Washington, thinks so.  He is the presenter of a traveling multimedia exhibit called "Era of Megafires" now visiting towns in the West. 