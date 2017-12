Things are probably humming these days at Gary West Meats in Jacksonville.

It is a true "fourth-quarter" business, making most of its sales and money around Christmas.

Gary West himself is out of the picture now, but his daughter Whitney Murdoch and her husband Paul keep the business going, providing all manner of meats to happy carnivores.

We learn more about the business in our monthly chat with entrepreneurs and their followers, The Ground Floor.

Paul Murdoch is our guest.