Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor Goes Cheesy: Rogue Creamery

By , & 10 minutes ago
  • Roguecreamery.com

The Rogue Valley is generally known for its sweet and juicy agricultural products: pears for eating and grapes for making wine. 

But the dairy industry is rising in stature, thanks in part to the work of the Rogue Creamery

Owner David Gremmels bought an established business and added his own distinctive stamp.  What IS in the Caveman Blue Cheese?  These and other questions are revealed in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, about entrepreneurs and their work. 

David Gremmels is our guest, with details on the incorporation of the business as a public benefit or B corporation.  
 

Tags: 
The Ground Floor

Related Content

The Ground Floor: Ashland's FlowJo

By , & & Cynthia Scherr Mar 16, 2018
flowjo.com

Fans of track and field perk up at the mention of "FloJo."  The late Florence Griffith-Joyner's records in the 100 and 200 meter races still stand. 

But FlowJo, based in Ashland, is a different entity entirely.  We get to hear how different, in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business segment. 

FlowJo is in the flow cytometry business, helping biology researchers work with single cells with the use of lasers and computers.  Mike Stadnisky is the CEO of the company, now a subsidiary of a larger firm. 

The Ground Floor: Big Biz In Small Trains

By , & & Cynthia Scherr Feb 16, 2018
Micro-Trains

They are not the primary way we get around the country anymore, but Americans still have a love for trains.  The proof is in a modest factory in the small city of Talent.  The factory houses Micro-Trains, the highly regarded maker of model railroad trains, tracks, and accessories. 

"Micro" is not a play on words; the company makes trains in N and Z gauges, smaller than the better-known HO. 

How it got started and why it's still in the Rogue Valley is the story of this month's edition of The Ground Floor.  Eric Smith is the boss now, having succeeded his father-in-law at the helm (throttle?) of the company. 