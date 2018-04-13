Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor Goes Cheesy: Rogue Creamery

The Rogue Valley is generally known for its sweet and juicy agricultural products: pears for eating and grapes for making wine.

But the dairy industry is rising in stature, thanks in part to the work of the Rogue Creamery.

Owner David Gremmels bought an established business and added his own distinctive stamp. What IS in the Caveman Blue Cheese? These and other questions are revealed in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, about entrepreneurs and their work.

David Gremmels is our guest, with details on the incorporation of the business as a public benefit or B corporation.

