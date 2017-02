Oregon Right to Life seeks to protect human life from conception to death, and a natural death at that.

ORTL often finds itself mentioned in the same paragraphs as Planned Parenthood, because it takes issue with abortion and other practices of that organization.

ORTL formed even before the Supreme Court legalized abortion with the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973.

Southern Oregon chapter rep Bryan Platt visits the Exchange.

We ask about ORTL's aims and activities.