A friend collapses, complaining of chest pain. You reach for the phone, call 911, and activate an app that finds people nearby who know CPR.

This is not science fiction, it is an existing app called Pulsepoint.

Emergency medical crews in Jackson County are embracing Pulsepoint as a way to get medical help to heart attack patients faster.

Guests are Rogue Valley cardiologist Dr. Brian Gross and Ashley Lara from Jackson County Fire District 3.