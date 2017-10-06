Mon 8:30 | Dealing With The ACEs In Life

In card games, getting an ace is usually a good thing. In life, not so much... at least when ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Therapists and community service providers increasingly pay attention to the ACEs people have had in their life.

It's part of taking a "trauma-informed" approach to providing services from education to public safety.

This is a focus of Southern Oregon Success, working to build resilient communities in the region.

SOS's Peter Buckley, a former state representative, visits.

