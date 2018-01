You won't find a comedy club in tiny Yreka. Not on a permanent basis, anyway.

But audiences get a chance to gather and laugh later this week when the "Joker and Jester Comedy Tour" plays some shows at the Music Hall in the Siskiyou County Seat.

The performances will be filmed for use in a comedy special to be seen on Netflix, so Yreka could get some national recognition.

Music Hall owner Sarah Flores and general manager Ken Daniels share the story.