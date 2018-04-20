Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | California Abortion Information Law Proponent Awaits SCOTUS

By , & 32 minutes ago
  • Abortion Care Network

California's legislature took nearly the opposite approach of the states placing new restrictions on abortion facilities. 

Instead, legislators passed the California FACT act (the California Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care and Transparency Act), which requires counseling centers where abortion is opposed to inform clients that abortions are available for free elsewhere. 

As winter ended, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the act.  Chief question: is it free speech or forced speech?  In the view of NARAL Pro-Choice California, it's more like a truth-in-advertising law. 

State Director Amy Everitt worked to pass the California FACT act; she visits with perspective on the law and its court challenges. 

We heard from an anti-abortion group on March 28th.  
 

Tags: 
abortion

Related Content

Abortion Opponents Fight California's "FACT" Law

By , & Mar 26, 2018
Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

Many of the debates over state laws on abortion concern restrictions on clinics that perform abortions.  In California, nearly the opposite is true. 

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments on the FACT act (the California Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care and Transparency Act), which requires counseling centers where abortion is opposed to inform clients that abortions are available for free elsewhere. 

Free speech or forced speech?  That's what the justices have to consider,  and the California ProLife Council believes it is forced speech. 