Mon 8:30 | California Abortion Information Law Proponent Awaits SCOTUS

California's legislature took nearly the opposite approach of the states placing new restrictions on abortion facilities.

Instead, legislators passed the California FACT act (the California Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care and Transparency Act), which requires counseling centers where abortion is opposed to inform clients that abortions are available for free elsewhere.

As winter ended, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the act. Chief question: is it free speech or forced speech? In the view of NARAL Pro-Choice California, it's more like a truth-in-advertising law.

State Director Amy Everitt worked to pass the California FACT act; she visits with perspective on the law and its court challenges.

We heard from an anti-abortion group on March 28th.

