Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 AM | Storytelling For And By Youth

By 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Whoever said children should be seen and not heard would have done well to follow their own advice. The voices of young people can motivate and inspire us to see the world less cynically.

Credit http://www.heartisan.foundation/

We welcome such voices on the Exchange. Since the live broadcast is during school hours, our guide is an adult. Abram Katz is Education Director with the Heartisan Foundation. It operates The Heartisan Youth Center in Grant Pass.

Katz helps young people record their own stories, produce podcasts and many other projects. He brings details of that work and field recordings from local schools.

Tags: 
education
Truth Be Told

Related Content

"Oregon Rising" Seeks To Elevate Education

By & Oct 3, 2016
Wikipedia Commons

The concern over the quality of education in Oregon has been rising in recent years, especially with measurements like the state's low high school graduation rate. 

What will it take to make Oregon schools better? 

That's the general thrust of the questions asked of people in the Oregon Rising education project. 

More than ten-thousand people took part in the project, giving a clear picture of desires and expectations for Oregon schools.  COSA, the Confederation of School Administrators, took part in Oregon Rising.

5 Education Stories To Watch In 2017

By Claudio Sanchez Jan 3, 2017

Every year for the past few years, I've dusted off my crystal ball and offered a few predictions for the new year. Back on Nov. 9 though, I threw out the ones I had been working on and started over. The election of Donald Trump altered the landscape for K-12 and higher education and created greater political uncertainty in the debate over how to improve schools. Here's my revised, updated list of predictions for 2017.