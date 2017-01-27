Mon 8:30 AM | Storytelling For And By Youth

Whoever said children should be seen and not heard would have done well to follow their own advice. The voices of young people can motivate and inspire us to see the world less cynically.

We welcome such voices on the Exchange. Since the live broadcast is during school hours, our guide is an adult. Abram Katz is Education Director with the Heartisan Foundation. It operates The Heartisan Youth Center in Grant Pass.

Katz helps young people record their own stories, produce podcasts and many other projects. He brings details of that work and field recordings from local schools.