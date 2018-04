Check out the people blinking at the daylight in downtown Ashland starting next weekend. Chances are their eyes are light sensitive from sitting in the dark, watching movies.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival returns for another extended weekend of film viewing and presentations by filmmakers.

And this year AIFF expands to a handful of events in Medford.

Festival Executive Director Richard Herskowitz takes a break from what must be long days to give a preview.