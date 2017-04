Even if there's an institution of higher learning in your town, you may not visit it much.

Southern Oregon University aims to remedy that situation, at least once a year, with its SOAR program.

SOAR stands for Southern Oregon Arts & Research, a showcase for the projects students are churning out as they are learning.

SOAR returns May 16-19; we get a preview from board member Jeffrey Gayton and professor (and Ashland City Council member) Dennis Slattery.