Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Solving Environmental Issues From The Humanities

By , & 21 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia

Technology may yet help us avoid the worst of climate change. 

But there are plenty of people who think it'll take more than science to solve the problems.  Because humans come with multiple skill sets. 

The Center for Environmental Futures at the University of Oregon examines environmental issues from a humanities perspective. 

Professor Stephanie LeMenager is one of the co-directors for the center. 

She visits in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio. 

https://around.uoregon.edu/content/new-grant-bolsters-uo-center-environmental-humanities

Tags: 
environment
University of Oregon

Related Content

Collaborative Gets To Work On Restoring Oregon Dunes

By , & Feb 23, 2018
werner22brigitte/Pixabay

It can be a little jarring to visit the Oregon Dunes a while after your last trip... things move around. And they're supposed to, in a healthy dune ecosystem.

The winds blow the sand around into new shapes and positions.

Unless someone planted vegetation to “stabilize” the dunes, and that has happened.

The invasive plant species gorse is now a major concern, and the focus of the Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative.