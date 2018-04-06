Mon 8 AM | Solving Environmental Issues From The Humanities

Technology may yet help us avoid the worst of climate change.

But there are plenty of people who think it'll take more than science to solve the problems. Because humans come with multiple skill sets.

The Center for Environmental Futures at the University of Oregon examines environmental issues from a humanities perspective.

Professor Stephanie LeMenager is one of the co-directors for the center.

She visits in this month's edition of Curious: Research Meets Radio.

