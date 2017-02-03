Related Program: 
Mon 8 AM | Plumbing The Depths Of Seafood

The ocean's mysteries are largely uncharted. We do know many of its creatures are delicious.

Yet the unknowns can multiply (or bioaccumulate), when something edible makes the trip from sea to plate.

Jennifer Burns Bright is a food writer who explores these issues, and our collective taste for the deep and briny.

She's based in Port Orford and the leader of an Oregon Humanities Conversation project about the traditions and challenges of seafood in Oregon.

Burns Bright joins us in advance of a stop in Brookings on February 8.  
 

Foraging For Food On The NorCal Coast

By & Aug 26, 2016
You have probably heard of CSAs, community supported agriculture, arrangements in which consumers subscribe for food from local farms. 

There are also CSFs, community supported fisheries.  Same kind of deal: you say what you want and how much, and go pick up your fish. 

Sea Forager in San Francisco operates this way; founder Kirk Lombard shares his ideas in a book The Sea Forager's Guide to the Northern California Coast

The book provides tips on catching and collecting your own fish, clams, and seaweed, all delivered with Lombard's sense of fun and humor. 