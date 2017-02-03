Mon 8 AM | Plumbing The Depths Of Seafood

The ocean's mysteries are largely uncharted. We do know many of its creatures are delicious.

Yet the unknowns can multiply (or bioaccumulate), when something edible makes the trip from sea to plate.

Jennifer Burns Bright is a food writer who explores these issues, and our collective taste for the deep and briny.

She's based in Port Orford and the leader of an Oregon Humanities Conversation project about the traditions and challenges of seafood in Oregon.

Burns Bright joins us in advance of a stop in Brookings on February 8.

