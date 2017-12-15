Related Program: 
Mon 8 AM | Oregon's Healthcare Tax Vote: The Yes On 101 Side

Oregon's budget is tight enough that keeping all the programs required a new revenue source.  So the legislature narrowly passed a tax on health insurance premiums last summer. 

And it surprised no one when a small group of legislators organized a petition drive to force the measure to a public vote. 

Ballots for Measure 101 will go out the first week of the new year for the January 23rd election, and campaigns are already organized, pro and con.  Yes for Healthcare chose a name that makes its position clear. 

We visit with Measure 101 (pro-tax) supporters.  
 

