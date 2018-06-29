Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Jordan Cove Official Comments On Comment Period

By , & 35 minutes ago
  • A drawing of the Jordan Cove concept.
    A drawing of the Jordan Cove concept.
    https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=2737

The plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant for Jordan Cove, near Coos Bay, is rolling further into regulatory review. 

The plan, resurrected after an earlier federal denial, requires a pipeline crossing the region from North Bend to the Klamath Falls area. 

State agencies make up a piece of the regulatory puzzle, and a comment period is now open on whether the state should issue a water quality permit. 

Michael Hinrichs is a spokesperson for the project. 

He joins us to answer questions about Jordan Cove, the pipeline, and the regulatory review.  

 

Tags: 
Jordan Cove

Related Content

Jordan Cove Up For Comment Again

By , & Jun 18, 2018
Wikimedia

It's been a long odyssey for the Jordan Cove LNG (liquefied natural gas) project proposed for the Oregon Coast near North Bend. 

The plan, resurrected after an earlier federal denial, requires a pipeline crossing the region from North Bend to the Klamath Falls area. 

State agencies make up a piece of the regulatory puzzle, and a comment period is now open on whether the state should issue a water quality permit.

The Army Corps of Engineers is also accepting comments.

Rogue Climate is one of several groups opposing the permit and the project. 