Mon 8 AM | Jordan Cove Official Comments On Comment Period

The plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant for Jordan Cove, near Coos Bay, is rolling further into regulatory review.

The plan, resurrected after an earlier federal denial, requires a pipeline crossing the region from North Bend to the Klamath Falls area.

State agencies make up a piece of the regulatory puzzle, and a comment period is now open on whether the state should issue a water quality permit.

Michael Hinrichs is a spokesperson for the project.

He joins us to answer questions about Jordan Cove, the pipeline, and the regulatory review.