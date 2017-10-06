Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | How Speech Works... And Why It Doesn't

By , & 37 minutes ago
  • Robert & Mihaela Vicol, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18653150

We depend on language a lot, often taking for granted how speech works. 

It only takes one slight hiccup--in either speaking or hearing--for "excuse me while I kiss the sky" to become "excuse me while I kiss this guy." 

This is the research zone in which the University of Oregon's Melissa Baese-Berk works.  She's an associate professor in the Department of Linguistics, studying speech production and perception. 

An example of her work: trying to figure out if Neil Armstrong said "small step for A man." 

Dr. Baese-Berk is this month's guest in cUriOus: Research Meets Radio. 
 

Tags: 
Curious

Related Content

cUriOus: Marijuana Made In NW Stays In Northwest

By , & Sep 8, 2017
Wikimedia

Washington was one of the first states to legalize marijuana for personal use.  And you can bet people in Oregon counties bordering Washington crossed that border to buy pot. 

And then Oregon passed its own personal use law, and the cross-border traffic cooled. 

A study led by University of Oregon health economist Ben Hansen finds that much of the marijuana grown in Washington stays in Washington, counter to concerns that much of it is exported to the black market. 

cUriOus: University Focuses On Volcanoes

By & Emily Cureton Feb 10, 2017
NASA/Public Domain

Even volcanoes in remote places can cause problems for people. 

Example: the eruption of a volcano in Iceland in 2010; the ash plume shut down airports across Europe. 

Volcanology is one of the study areas addressed by a "Cluster of Excellence" at the University of Oregon. 

Volcanoes in and near Oregon made this a natural program emphasis. 

In this month's installment of "cUriOus: Research Meets Radio," Professor Paul Wallace lays out the cluster of excellence model and how it will help study volcanoes. 