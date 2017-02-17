Mon 8 AM | How Planned Parenthood Works In Southern Oregon

It's been pointed out many times that abortion makes up a small percentage of the services offered by Planned Parenthood.

Despite that--and a law barring federal funding of abortion--Planned Parenthood remains a target of conservatives in Congress. They would like to eliminate all federal funding for the agency.

That would have an impact in many places. But an uneven impact, because Planned Parenthood's services differ from place to place. Planned Parenthood Southwestern Oregon is the affiliate north of the state line.

President and CEO Lisa Gardner and External Affairs Director Sky Loos visit.

They walk us through the agency's services and how it deals with the constant controversy.

