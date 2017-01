If finding a home to rent has you pulling your hair out, you aren't alone. Oregon has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the country.

For those that do find a place, rent costs are high and rising. We unpack housing issues with Speaker of THE House in Oregon, Tina Kotek. Kotek is a Democrat from Portland, where the problems with affordable housing are stark.

She brings ideas about how the legislature could address them, the day before a new round of lawmaking starts in Salem.