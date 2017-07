The eclipse is now three weeks away (August 21st), and the excitement is mounting.

In parts of Oregon and in many other states, the eclipse will be total. And you could totally damage your eyes by trying to sneak a look at it without protective eyewear or a viewing device.

Dr. John Hyatt at the Retina & Vitreous Center of Southern Oregon knows a thing or two about how the eyes work, and what (like looking at the sun) can make them work poorly.

He visits with tips on safe eclipse viewing.