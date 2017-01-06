Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | cUriOus: Weather And Ocean Explorers

By & 50 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

You have to admit, it took courage for our ancestors to get in rickety boats and travel across vast expanses of ocean to find lands new to them. 

Hawaiian canoes in 1885.
Credit Francis Sinclair/Public Domain

It took luck, too... and ocean currents and a number of other factors. 

Archaeologist Scott Fitzpatrick at the University of Oregon studies the history of colonization in the Pacific and in the Caribbean.  And his studies take in weather patterns and other forces that may have forced choices on ancient explorers. 

Our regular segment "cUriOus: Research Meets Radio" explores the explorers with Dr. Fitzpatrick.   
 

Tags: 
Curious
history

Related Content

cUriOus: Lights Up On Happier Holidays

By & Dec 9, 2016
Wikimedia/JPArt

There's a good chance the Halloween decorations and supplies were still on the shelves at your local store when the Christmas music started playing on the speakers. 

The winter holidays can be filled with great joy... and also stress, frustration, and even depression. 

How to avoid the negatives?  Troy Campbell of the University of Oregon has some ideas in this month's installment of "Curious: Research Meets Radio."

Dr. Campbell, with degrees in psychology AND marketing, can provide insights into what wears people out at Christmas... and what they and commercial enterprises can do to provide more joy. 

cUriOus: Students Designing Sports Gear

By & Nov 14, 2016
University of Oregon

The University of Oregon's football team gained fame in recent years for the variety of its uniforms and accessories (and for winning a bunch of games). 

Another part of the university is involved in designing products athletes use. 

That is the recently opened Sports Product Design Program at the Portland campus of UO. 

This month's installment of "cUriOus: Research Meets Radio" focuses on the PD program and its specialization in sports equipment for athletes with disabilities. 

What The Ancient World Teaches About Ours

By & Jan 3, 2017
NASA/Public Domain

Recent history shows how trends in human behavior produce similar movements in different places far apart. 

Example: the UK vote on "Brexit" and the American presidential election.  But that's to be expected in a modern, connected world, right? 

So how do we explain some of the human revolutions of antiquity?  Michael Scott takes on that project in his book Ancient Worlds: A Global History of Antiquity, showing how societal changes happened even among humans scattered far and wide. 