Mon 8 AM | cUriOus: University Focuses On Volcanoes

Even volcanoes in remote places can cause problems for people.

Example: the eruption of a volcano in Iceland in 2010; the ash plume shut down airports across Europe.

Volcanology is one of the study areas addressed by a "Cluster of Excellence" at the University of Oregon.

Volcanoes in and near Oregon made this a natural program emphasis.

In this month's installment of "cUriOus: Research Meets Radio," Professor Paul Wallace lays out the cluster of excellence model and how it will help study volcanoes.

We explore how more money helps find more magma.

