The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | cUriOus: University Focuses On Volcanoes

By & 49 minutes ago

Even volcanoes in remote places can cause problems for people. 

Mt. St. Helens in more active times.
Credit NASA/Public Domain

Example: the eruption of a volcano in Iceland in 2010; the ash plume shut down airports across Europe. 

Volcanology is one of the study areas addressed by a "Cluster of Excellence" at the University of Oregon. 

Volcanoes in and near Oregon made this a natural program emphasis. 

In this month's installment of "cUriOus: Research Meets Radio," Professor Paul Wallace lays out the cluster of excellence model and how it will help study volcanoes. 

We explore how more money helps find more magma.  
 

Living Around Volcanoes In Cascadia

By & May 19, 2016
Mt Shasta Avalanche Center

We talk a fair amount about "The Big One," the anticipated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake that could hit 9.0 or higher in magnitude.  But it's not the only movement of the Earth we need to be aware of: we have volcanoes nearby as well. 

Mount St. Helens blew its top more than 35 years ago, but other peaks in the Cascades could come to life as well. 

That is the focus of Seth Moran, who directs the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, WA. 

The Beauty Of Earth That Moves

By & Feb 8, 2017
Darin Ransom | JPR Director of Engineering

We can be wary of the earthquake potential of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and still appreciate what it's done for the landscape. 

The meeting of tectonic plates far beneath us makes our part of the world quake-prone, but beautiful, too. 

Mountains and other dramatic landforms are the products of the earth moving; Robert Lillie demonstrates in his book Beauty from the Beast: Plate Tectonics and the Landscapes of the Pacific Northwest

Lillie taught geosciences at Oregon State and led ranger tours on geology. 