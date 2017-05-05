Mon 8 AM | cUriOus: Heightened Interest In Journalism

At least one journalism professor we know reports more people signing up for classes in the Donald Trump/Fake News age.

And the business of journalism got a shot in the arm from the 2016 campaign and its outcome: more people paying for some major newspapers and their web pages.

We get a perspective on the news business and renewed interest in it from Ed Madison at the University of Oregon School of Journalism.

He worked for CNN when it started up and has worked many places since.

Ed Madison is our guest for this month's edition of "cUriOus: Where Research Meets Radio."