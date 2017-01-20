Mon 8 AM | Climate Change Crimps Crab Season On West Coast

It's becoming a regular part of the Dungeness crab season on the West Coast: waiting for domoic acid levels to drop into safe ranges.

When they're up, the crab fishery is closed to protect human health.

Oregon State researcher Morgaine McKibben looked into the ocean conditions that appear to contribute to the rise in domoic acid, which is a neurotoxin.

The work McKibben and five other researchers produced is published in a scientific journal.

McKibben and co-author Mat Hunter of Oregon Fish and Wildlife join us to talk crabs and ocean conditions.