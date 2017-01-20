Mon 8 AM | Climate Change Crimps Crab Season On West Coast

Related Program: 
It's becoming a regular part of the Dungeness crab season on the West Coast: waiting for domoic acid levels to drop into safe ranges. 

When they're up, the crab fishery is closed to protect human health. 

Oregon State researcher Morgaine McKibben looked into the ocean conditions that appear to contribute to the rise in domoic acid, which is a neurotoxin. 

The work McKibben and five other researchers produced is published in a scientific journal

McKibben and co-author Mat Hunter of Oregon Fish and Wildlife join us to talk crabs and ocean conditions.  

 

People Who Track Ocean Plastic: Algalita

By & Oct 12, 2016
Algalita

Most of our trash goes out of sight, out of mind in landfills. 

But plenty of the world's refuse ends up in waterways, to end up in the ocean.  And plastics in the ocean can present hazards to sea creatures and the health of creatures up the food chain. 

The organization called Algalita is dedicated to studying plastic trash and its effects at sea. 

Where The River Meets The Ocean

By & Nov 25, 2016
University of Oregon

We tend to think in terms of fresh water and ocean water ecosystems, but there's a whole lot of life in between. 

Estuaries, where salt and fresh water meet, are teeming with all kinds of creatures, animal and vegetable. 

Dr. David Sutherland at the University of Oregon studies estuaries, both close to home and in the Arctic. 

And he'll deliver a lecture on Friday (December 2) in Coos Bay about how the estuary at Coos Bay functions. 

Sea Stars Rebound In The Ocean

By & May 30, 2016
Bruce Menge & team

From living being to spackle.  A crude description, perhaps, but it gives you an idea of the horrors of the wasting disease that afflicted sea stars in the Pacific a year ago.

Starfish that appeared otherwise healthy turned to mush over a matter of days.  But this year--so far--is very different, with scientists finding young sea stars to be unusually prolific.  A good sign, or too early to tell? 

Dr. Bruce Menge of Oregon State University is watching the sea star nurseries with great interest. 