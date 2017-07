Lyme disease is scary, plain and simple.

It can cause a host of problems in humans, including damage to the joints, the heart, and the nervous system. And it appears to be spreading.

Geos Institute chief scientist Dominick DellaSala attributes the spread of Lyme to global warming, which allows the ticks that carry the disease to expand their range.

DellaSala visits with details of his report, and a story of the disease hitting close to his home.