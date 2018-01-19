Mon 8 AM | Black Bears Head For Old Stomping Grounds

The deserts of the West can be vast and forbidding. And apparently, worth traveling for some black bears.

A recent study shows bears returning to their old stomping grounds in Nevada, where they were wiped out decades ago.

To get there, the bears are leaving Northern California and moving great distances to the east.

Groups that advocate for establishing travel corridors for wildlife, including The Wildlife Conservation Society of North America, are excited about the findings.

Jon Beckmann of the society visits with details.

