We're still two years away from the centennial of women getting the right to vote under the Constitution.

For women in the United Kingdom, the party is this year. 1918 was the year British women gained the right to vote, an event commemorated in a new play “Pankhurst: Freedom or Death,” a one-woman show presented by Ashland Contemporary Theatre starting April 7th.

Jeannine Grizzard is the playwright and actor, playing suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst.

She and director Peggy Rubin visit.