Merkley Introduces Bill To Block Creation Of Muslim Registry

Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and eight of his Senate colleagues have introduced legislation that would block the creation of a registry of people based on their religion, race, age, gender, ethnicity or nationality.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to establish such a registry.

Origin-based immigration registration systems, like the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, registered more than 83,000 people from Muslim-majority countries. It didn’t result in any terrorism convictions.

The legislation is sponsored by Merkley and fellow Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Patty Murray, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and others.

