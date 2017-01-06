Merkley Introduces Bill To Block Creation Of Muslim Registry

Originally published on January 6, 2017 12:00 pm
Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and eight of his Senate colleagues have introduced legislation that would block the creation of a registry of people based on their religion, race, age, gender, ethnicity or nationality.
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to establish such a registry.
Origin-based immigration registration systems, like the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, registered more than 83,000 people from Muslim-majority countries. It didn’t result in any terrorism convictions.
The legislation is sponsored by Merkley and fellow Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Patty Murray, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and others.
