Mark Zuckerberg Is Back Before Congress For A Second Day Of Testimony

After five hours of testimony before two Senate committees, Mark Zuckerberg returned to the Capitol for a second day of grilling — this time, before the House.

Zuckerberg is taking questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

You can watch the video live above, or on Youtube via PBS.

The hearing comes in the wake of a scandal in which Facebook user data was sold to Cambridge Analytica, a third-party group that assisted the Trump campaign. (Cambridge Analytica says it did not use the Facebook data in its 2016 election work.)

Zuckerberg has repeatedly apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, while blaming the information-sharing on a researcher who, according to Facebook, violated the platform's terms of service.

Zuckerberg says he found out that the data was sold to Cambridge Analytica after The Guardian reported on the issue.

"Do you routinely learn about these violations through the press?" asked Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

"Sometimes we do," Zuckerberg said.

He told members of the House that his own data was included in the privacy breach.

A few of the other topics discussed so far in the hearing:

What is Facebook?

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., committee chairman, noted that Facebook has exclusive broadcasting deals, and tools to allow people to transfer money.

"Is Facebook a media company?" he asked. "Is Facebook a financial institution?"

Zuckerberg replied: "I consider us to be a technology company because the primary thing that we do is have engineers that write code and build products and services for other people. There are certainly other things that we do do. ... We build planes to help connect people and I don't consider us to be an aerospace company."

Facebook has been testing planes that broadcast Internet signals to the ground.

Does Facebook's data collection amount to surveillance of users?

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., accused Facebook of "the wholesale invasion and manipulation of users' right to privacy."

"What is the difference between Facebook's methodology and the methodology of the American political pariah J. Edgar Hoover?" he asked.

"The difference is extremely clear, which is that on Facebook you have control over your information," Zuckerberg said. "The content that you share, you put there. ...The information that we collect, you can choose to have us not collect. You can delete any of it and of course you can leave Facebook if you want.

"I know of no surveillance organization that gives people the option to delete the data that they have or even know what they're collecting," Zuckerberg said.

Do consumers understand what they've agreed to as they use Facebook?

Walden asked Zuckerberg, "Did it ever cross your mind that you should be communicating more clearly with users about how Facebook is monetizing their data?"

"I would say that we do try to explain what we do as time goes on," Zuckerberg said. Every time someone adds content to Facebook, he said, there is "a control right there about who you want to share it with. ... I think that in the product that's quite clear. I do think that we can do a better job of explaining how our advertising works."

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, approached the same question from a different angle. "Can the average lay person look at the terms and conditions and make the evaluation, is this strong enough protection for me to enter into this arrangement?" he asked.

Zuckerberg said, "I think if someone wanted to know that they could, but a lot of people probably just accept terms of service without taking the time to read through it. I view our responsibility not as just legally complying with laying it out, getting that consent, but actually trying to make sure that people understand what's happening throughout the product."

The question of financial penalties

In an occasionally tense exchange, Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., challenged Zuckerberg over his company's billions of dollars in profit, and what she described as the lack of financial penalty over prior privacy breaches.

She cited two settled class-action lawsuits — Lane v. Facebook, in which users received no compensation, and Fraley v. Facebook, in which users received $15 each. DeGette expressed surprise when Zuckerberg said he was not familiar with the details of the cases.

She also asked whether there was a financial penalty involved after a Federal Trade Commission investigation ended in a 2011 consent decree. Zuckerberg said he couldn't remember, which prompted more skepticism from DeGette.

"The reason you probably don't remember is because the FTC doesn't have the authority to issue penalties for first-time violations," she said.

"We continue to have these abuses and these data breaches, but at the same time it doesn't seem like future activities are prevented," DeGette said. "I think one of the things that we need to look at in the future ... is putting really robust penalties in place in case of improper actions."

Members of Congress also asked pointed questions about how Facebook will defend civil rights — by preventing housing discrimination in advertising, for instance — and whether the platform suppresses conservative speech, or might in the future.

On Tuesday, the hearing before the Senate covered many of the same topics, as well as extensively considering the degree of responsibility Facebook has over content on its platform, including disinformation.

As NPR's Peter Overby reported earlier this week, Facebook — like Silicon Valley in general — has grown more involved in Washington politics over the years:



"Facebook opened its D.C. office when it was five years old — and already worth billions. It routinely hires lots of top-tier, veteran lobbyists, as does Google. "The current lobbying environment is ideal. Many lawmakers still don't fully grasp the technology. Congress long ago defunded its in-house technology office, which could have taught them. "Facebook reported its 2017 lobbying cost at nearly $12 million. Google spent even more: $18 million. ... Some of the money goes to think tanks, where experts can shape policy debates on Capitol Hill. ... Then there's campaign money. ... "Facebook's PAC and employees made political contributions totaling $4.5 million in the 2016 cycle, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. For Google's parent company, Alphabet, the total was nearly $8 million."

